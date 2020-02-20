Chicago police investigating West Ridge carjacking, armed robberies in Loop, South Loop Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a carjacking in West Ridge and two armed robberies reported in the Loop and South Loop Wednesday night.The carjacking occurred in the 2600-block of West Fitch Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Police said a 31-year-old man was parked in a red Land Rover when two suspects approached, opened the door, took out a handgun and demanded the car.The man complied with the carjackers, who fled south on Rockwell Street.The first robbery occurred at about 10:02 p.m. in the 200-block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said a 42-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a robber approached him from behind and demanded his coat.The man complied with the robber, who fled south on Michigan Avenue in a red Range Rover.At about 10:11 p.m., police said two men, ages 26 and 41, were walking in the 200-block of East 13th Street when police said two male robbers, between 16 and 26 years old, approached.The robbers demanded property from the victims, who complied and gave them their luxury watches, wallets, cash, cell phones and coats, police said.One of the robbers was armed with a handgun, police said. They then fled in a waiting red Range Rover Sport that fled westbound on 13th Street and southbound on Michigan Avenue.In each incident, the victims were unharmed. Area Central detectives are investigating and are looking into the possibility that the robberies are related. No one is in custody.