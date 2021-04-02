Chicago police investigating car dealership break-in on South Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10371682" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Des Plaines police said a luxury car delivery driver was badly beaten by a group of four thieves, who then stole three cars, and it was all caught on video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a break-in at a car dealership on the South Side Friday morning.Witnesses told police they saw three male suspects wearing black clothing breaking a side window and gaining entry into a dealership in the 2700-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 2:10 a.m.It is not known if any vehicles were taken as a result of the break-in.No one is In custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.