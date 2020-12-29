hit and run

Chicago police search for car involved in Gage Park hit-and-run investigation

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking help from the public to come forth with any information that will help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation.

Giovanne Bucio, 12, and Araceli Gutierrez, 48, were struck and killed near 55th and Troy last Wednesday night around 8:07 p.m.

RELATED: Woman, 12-year-old boy killed in Gage Park hit-and-run, police say

Police are looking for the driver of a black-colored Chevy Malibu with significant windshield damage that traveled north on South Sawyer Avenue from 55th Street to 51st Street.

Residences on South Sawyer Avenue from 55th Street north to 51st Street are encouraged to review their video surveillance systems from Dec. 23rd, 2020 from 8:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. They can contact Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogage parkhit and runwoman killedchild killedinvestigationchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Woman, boy killed in Gage Park hit-and-run: police
Little Village fatal hit-and-run reward raised to $25K
$5K reward offered in fatal Little Village hit-and-run
Burnside hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead: CPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tinley Park teen dies from COVID-19 days after diagnosis
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Winter storm could dump 1 to 5 inches of snow
Rockford bowling alley shooting victims ID'd, suspect held without bond
Beloved Chicago basketball coach dies of COVID-19
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Victim of botched Chicago police raid cancels meeting with mayor
Show More
Hundreds pay respects to Chicago paramedic who died from COVID-19
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
Ex-Ald. Proco 'Joe' Moreno charged with DUI after Gold Coast crash
Vaccinations begin at IL, WI, IN nursing homes
More TOP STORIES News