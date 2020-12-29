Chicago police search for car involved in Gage Park hit-and-run investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking help from the public to come forth with any information that will help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation.Giovanne Bucio, 12, and Araceli Gutierrez, 48, were struck and killed near 55th and Troy last Wednesday night around 8:07 p.m.Police are looking for the driver of a black-colored Chevy Malibu with significant windshield damage that traveled north on South Sawyer Avenue from 55th Street to 51st Street.Residences on South Sawyer Avenue from 55th Street north to 51st Street are encouraged to review their video surveillance systems from Dec. 23rd, 2020 from 8:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. They can contact Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.