Police Involved Shooting -

6200 BLK of W. Grand in 025th Dist. PIO responding and detail to follow. pic.twitter.com/3ACSomRyUI — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 8, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officers were involved in a shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday morning, police said.The shooting occurred in the 6200-block of West Grand Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.