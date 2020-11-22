3 in custody after shots fired at Chicago cops in Fernwood

CHICAGO -- Three people were taken into custody after shots were fired at Chicago police Saturday in Fernwood on the South Side.Just after 10 p.m., officers were in the 10400 block of South Union Avenue when they saw a male firing shots, Chicago police said. He then opened fire in the direction of officers before running.Officers did not return fire, and he was taken into custody, police said. A weapon was also recovered.About an hour and a half later, two additional offenders were placed in custody and another weapon was recovered, according to police.No injuries were reported, police said.Area Two detectives are investigating.