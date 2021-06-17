Chicago Police Supt. David Brown to introduce LGBTQ+ liaisons

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10744135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announces a new community policing initative.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown plans to introduce the department's new LGBTQ+ liaisons Thursday in Lakeview.Brown will speak at the Center on Halsted, located at 3656 N. Halsted St.The liaisons are part of CPD's Civil Rights Unit. The unit is primarily responsible for investigating reports of hate crimes.Superintendent Brown previously said new liaisons for the LGBTQ+, homeless and religious communities have been appointed, as part of the department's Community Policing Strategic Plan.Superintendent Brown said the new plan focuses on four areas: community engagement, youth engagement, neighborhood policing initiative and expanding the Civil Rights Unit.