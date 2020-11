Chicago police investigating back-to-back Lincoln Park carjackings

EMBED >More News Videos A person was arrested after a Chicago police chase in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

600-block of West Dickens Avenue, Oct.11, in the evening hours

2000-block of North Burling Street, Oct. 11, in the evening hours

400-block of West Wrightwood Avenue, Sunday, in the evening hours

600-block of West Kemper Place, Sunday, in the evening hours

CHICAGO -- Two women were carjacked within minutes of each other Wednesday in a small stretch of Lincoln Park on the North Side.The first carjacking happened about 6:05 p.m. when two males approached a 31-year-old woman in the 2500-block of North Southport Avenue, threatened her with a gun and took her things before driving off in her black Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chicago police said.Less than 15 minutes later, two males in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped a 41-year-old woman as she pulled out of her garage with her 9-year-old son in the 2600-block of North Bosworth Avenue, police said. One male got into her black Audi A7 after the pair got out and drove away, followed by the Jeep.Though the 41-year-old woman didn't see who was driving the Jeep, the male who climbed into her Audi matched the description of one of the suspects who pulled off the first carjacking, police said. Police described him as a male standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9, wearing a dark jacket, dark blue jeans and a white face mask.The other suspect in the first carjacking was described as a man in his late teens or early 20s, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10 and wearing dark clothes and a dark face mask, police said.Though it has not been confirmed, Area Three detectives are investigating whether the two carjackings are related, police said.No arrests had been reported Wednesday evening.Chicago police put out an alert earlier this week, warning Lincoln Park residents of a string of armed robberies and carjackings. Over the past three weeks, at least four incident had been reported, police said. The attackers were reportedly last seen in a black SUV with dark-tinted windows in those incidents. Two young male suspects, approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11, were involved, police said.Here are the locations of the previous incidents: