carjacking

Chicago police investigating back-to-back Lincoln Park carjackings

2 incidents occurred minutes apart on Southport and North Bosworth avenues: CPD
CHICAGO -- Two women were carjacked within minutes of each other Wednesday in a small stretch of Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The first carjacking happened about 6:05 p.m. when two males approached a 31-year-old woman in the 2500-block of North Southport Avenue, threatened her with a gun and took her things before driving off in her black Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chicago police said.

Less than 15 minutes later, two males in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped a 41-year-old woman as she pulled out of her garage with her 9-year-old son in the 2600-block of North Bosworth Avenue, police said. One male got into her black Audi A7 after the pair got out and drove away, followed by the Jeep.

RELATED: 1 arrested after Chicago police chase in West Englewood
EMBED More News Videos

A person was arrested after a Chicago police chase in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.



Though the 41-year-old woman didn't see who was driving the Jeep, the male who climbed into her Audi matched the description of one of the suspects who pulled off the first carjacking, police said. Police described him as a male standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9, wearing a dark jacket, dark blue jeans and a white face mask.

The other suspect in the first carjacking was described as a man in his late teens or early 20s, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10 and wearing dark clothes and a dark face mask, police said.

RELATED: Driver shot during I-57 carjacking in Calumet Park, Illinois State Police say

Though it has not been confirmed, Area Three detectives are investigating whether the two carjackings are related, police said.

No arrests had been reported Wednesday evening.

Chicago police put out an alert earlier this week, warning Lincoln Park residents of a string of armed robberies and carjackings. Over the past three weeks, at least four incident had been reported, police said. The attackers were reportedly last seen in a black SUV with dark-tinted windows in those incidents. Two young male suspects, approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11, were involved, police said.

Here are the locations of the previous incidents:

  • 600-block of West Dickens Avenue, Oct.11, in the evening hours


  • 2000-block of North Burling Street, Oct. 11, in the evening hours

  • 400-block of West Wrightwood Avenue, Sunday, in the evening hours

  • 600-block of West Kemper Place, Sunday, in the evening hours


    • (Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

    ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    chicagolincoln parkchicago crimecar theftcarjacking
    CARJACKING
    1 fatally struck in I-290 hit-and-run after fleeing stolen car, police say
    Driver shot, carjacked while driving on I-57: ISP
    Chicago police officers honored following July shootout at 25th District
    $5K reward offered for return of cat stolen in Lakeview carjacking
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    2020 presidential election results: Biden stands on brink of winning
    Missing woman's body found in Midlothian forest preserve
    'Count Every Vote' protest in Chicago calls for Trump to concede
    Trump supporters swarm vote centers in Michigan, Arizona
    Stickney junkyard fire brings multiple agencies as flames rage out of control
    Election splits Congress, GOP bolstered as Democrats falter
    These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
    Show More
    Bleeding Sharpies on ballots cause vote count controversy
    Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Thursday
    Mayor Lightfoot to give COVID-19 update
    Kinzinger tells Trump to stop calls to end vote counting, claims of fraud
    Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
    More TOP STORIES News