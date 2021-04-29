armed robbery

Chicago police searching for man wanted in Loop Purple, Brown line armed robberies, stabbing

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CPD searching for man wanted in CTA armed robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for an individual believed to be a suspect in two CTA armed robberies in two days.

About 7:20 p.m. Monday, the suspect approached someone on a Purple Line train at the Adams and Wabash Station in the Loop, pulled out a knife and demanded the person's phone, Chicago police said.

After the individual gave the phone up, the suspect demand the passcode and stabbed him with the knife, according to CPD.

At 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, a 29-year-old woman told police she was on a Brown Line train in the 300-block of North Wells in the Loop when someone approached her with a knife and demanded she give him her phone and its passcode, police said.

RELATED: Forest Park man charged with felony battery in Blue Line attack near Oak Park station that left woman hurt

The suspect then fled into a nearby building and is not in custody.

He is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man, who is 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 150 to 160 pounds, CPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-745-4443 or 773-664-4880 or email Raymond.Verta@chicagopolice.org.

CTA riders are advised to be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity, remain calm if confronted, remember unique characteristics of any suspect and never pursue a possible suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooprobberysurveillancestabbingctachicago police departmentarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
CA photographer followed 40 miles before being robbed at gunpoint
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
3 injured in NW Side 8-car crash, carjacking
Video shows Marine vet single-handedly disarming robber at gas station
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News