Chicago crime: Police release photos of more River North looting suspects; recap recent homicide, shooting investigations

CHICAGO -- Police have released surveillance photos of several people suspected of looting a River North clothing boutique earlier this month on the Near North Side.The four suspects are wanted for stealing items from The LBD, etc., 750 N. Franklin St., between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. Aug. 10, according to a community alert from Chicago police.Police released photos of four suspects and are asking anyone with information to call 312-744-8263.Chicago police also held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the Looting Task Force, including the number of arrests made and the number of subjects detectives are still looking to identify. They also recapped recent homicide arrests involving community input, as well as the recent shooting investigations of the 12- and 14-year-old victims from the weekend.Five people were killed and 46 others were injured by gunfire across Chicago over the weekend . A 12-year-old boy and six teenagers were among those wounded.