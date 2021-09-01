Chicago holding town hall for police mental health responder pilot program

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
chicago police

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will be holding a town hall Wednesday to discuss a new mental health initiative.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently announced a pilot program where mental health professionals will team up with Chicago police officers to respond to certain calls.

The program calls for CD embedding a mental health professional in the 911 call center to assist in dispatching personnel

The program will be piloted in the 19th Police District, which covers the 1st, 2nd, 32nd, 40th, 46th and 47th wards.

Mayor Lightfoot's office and local aldermen including Daniel La Spata, Brian Hopkins, Andre Vasquez and James Cappleman will host a virtual town hall to discuss the co-responder alternative dispatch program at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewuptownnorth centerlori lightfootmental healthchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2nd life ring placed in Rogers Park after teen drowning, 1st removed
Facebook group tracks down serial egg thrower on North, NW sides
CSU soccer player learns to walk again after shooting on rideshare job
Ex-Schaumburg tech CEO pleads guilty in US Capitol riot case
Man dies after being found shot outside West Side school
Raw chicken parts circulate on luggage carousel in Seattle
Jeep full of gifts stolen as bride-to-be leaves River North shower
Show More
Slain officer's mother thanks Chicago in letter on daughter's birthday
KISS tour postponed after Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
4-year-old girl shot in Englewood, caught in crossfire: CPD
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News