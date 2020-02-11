Chicago police release surveillance image of Chatham sex assault suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police said the man followed a 33-year-old woman at about 9:49 a.m. on January 4 and forced her to the 200-block of West 87th Street, where he sexually assaulted her.

The man then fled the scene after the assault, police said.

The suspect is described by police as a black man, 19-25 years old, 175-205 pounds, brown eyes, black short hair, dark complexion and was wearing a red hoodie, black cap, black jacket, red jogging pants and black boots.

Police said the man is known to frequent the area of 87th Street along the Dan Ryan Expressway and ask for money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamchicago crimesex assault
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News