Chicago police officer shot after confronting alleged shoplifter who shot security guard in Brighton Park, CPD says

Supt. David Brown said the officer was responding after a shoplifting suspect shot a security guard at a nearby Home Depot, citing preliminary reports.
The officer, whose name has not yet been released, was shot around 4 p.m. while pursuing the suspect in the 2400-block of W. 46th Street, just west of Western Ave.
As other officers pursued the gunman, they returned fire, striking him.
The officer was shot in the shoulder and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mt. Sinai Hospital. He will likely need surgery, Brown said.
The security guard is in "grave" condition, Brown said.
The suspected shooter is in custody. No information was immediately available on the suspect's condition.
At the scene of the shooting, police officers blocked off a residential stretch of 46th Street between Western Avenue and Rockwell Street as residents congregated behind the police tape to catch a glimpse of the investigation and exchange rumors over the sound of helicopters.
In the last two weeks, three other Chicago cops have been wounded in shootings.
Last Saturday, an officer was shot in her hand during a SWAT standoff in the Austin neighborhood by a man who allegedly wanted to "lure" cops to the area. On March 15, an off-duty officer was ambushed by two gunman while stopped in traffic in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.
And a day before that, an on-duty CPD sergeant was shot while standing in the parking lot of the Gresham District police station, at 7808 S. Halsted St. The bullet grazed his chin, and he was released from a hospital later that day.
Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.