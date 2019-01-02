Chicago police officer commits suicide on NW Side

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer has committed suicide.

The 36-year old officer died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side where he lived.

This is the fifth suicide by a CPD officer in the last six months.

The organization Blue H.E.L.P. says at least 158 police officers committed suicide across the country in 2018.

If you feel suicidal or you're worried about someone you know, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
