CPD officer dragged by vehicle fleeing traffic stop on Near North Side; 1 in custody

CHICAGO -- A woman was arrested Monday after allegedly dragging a police officer with her car while fleeing a traffic stop on the Near North Side.

The incident unfolded about 3:56 p.m. in the 700 block of North State Street when officers stopped a vehicle for a registration violation, Chicago police said.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman, couldn't provide valid insurance or a valid license, police said. When officers asked the woman to step out of the car, she drove away and dragged an officer who was on the passenger side.

The car stopped after traveling a short distance, and the woman was taken into custody, police said.

The officer suffered a knee injury and was taken to a hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
