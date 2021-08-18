Chicago man charged with attempted murder after CPD officer dragged by vehicle in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old Chicago man was charged with attempted murder early Wednesday morning in connection with a CPD officer being dragged by a vehicle last week in Englewood.Jermaine Little was arrested Tuesday in the 1600-block of West 76th Street after being identified as the man who hit two CPD officers in the 0- to 100-block of West 63rd Street last Friday, Chicago police said.He also almost hit a third officer, police said.A handgun was recovered when he was taken into custody, according to CPD.He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon as someone with a previous conviction and aggravated assault of a peace officer.Slung over the shoulders of his colleagues, a CPD officer hobbled to a nearby SUV after being seriously wounded on the South Side last week.The officer had been hit and dragged by a car fleeing a traffic stop, according to police.About 7 p.m. Friday, there was an altercation between an officer and a suspect in the 6300-block of South State Street, Chicago fire officials said at the time.The officer was then dragged by a vehicle for about 40 feet, fire officials said."He was hanging out of the car, yes, like hanging," Nefatari Fowler said. "He trying to not crash himself, but hanging out of the car."Teccara Murphy said the driver sideswiped her SUV as he sped off near 63rd Street and Wabash Avenue."Flying up 63rd with the door wide open, and I thought maybe he was going to get over but he didn't. He actually swerved into my lane, hit my car and continued. Flew around the corner like a bat out of hell," Murphy described.Police said officers had been conducting a traffic stop when the suspect suddenly reversed and dragged the officer, pinning him between the suspect's fleeing car and a viaduct.This latest incident comes during a chaotic and uncertain time for Chicago police, and happened just a few miles from where Officer Ella French was shot and killed, and her partner badly injured, during a traffic stop.Police found the suspect's vehicle, a black Chevy Impala, not far from the crash at 61st Street and Indiana Avenue, as others helped another injured colleague in uniform to the same hospital where French's partner is slowly recovering.Little is due in bond court Wednesday.