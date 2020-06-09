Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Chicago police officer in Austin

CHICAGO -- A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting of a Chicago police officer Monday in Austin on the West Side.

Lovell Polk, of Austin, faces a felony charge of attempted murder and a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to Chicago police.


Officers were called about 12:20 a.m. for reports of a man firing three or four rounds from a handgun into the ground during a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man ran away but came back into the home through a basement door while police were still at the scene.

Polk allegedly fired a shot at an officer standing at the top of the stairs, hitting him in the shoulder, police said. The officer's protective vest stopped the bullet and the officer returned fire, but no one was hit.

Polk ran away again but was taken into custody a few blocks away in the 300 block of North Latrobe Avenue, police said. A weapon was recovered and charges are pending.


The 30-year-old officer was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

Polk is due in bond court Tuesday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinchicago shootingpolice officer shotchicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in Brighton Park on SW side: police
Severe storms possible Tuesday as Tropical Depression Cristobal remnants move into IL
UPS says deliveries delayed due to protests, road closures
Family to say final goodbye to George Floyd today
Chicago man sees spike on website that connects customers with black-owned restaurants
Illinois nursing homes to remain on COVID-19 lockdown; death rate climbs
CPD officers rescue driver from smoking crash on I-290
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, gusty wind, strong storms possible
Attorney charged after allegedly spitting at BLM protester
Lakeview hit-and-run victim sues Grubhub, accused driver
Governor attends unity gathering in Matteson in memory of George Floyd
Navy Pier preps for reopen later this week following parks, libraries
More TOP STORIES News