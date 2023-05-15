Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead in Pilsen home

Chicago police responded to a home in Pilsen and found a 33-year-old off-duty officer unresponsive Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was found unresponsive at her home Sunday afternoon, police said.

At about 5:15 p.m. officers responded to the home in the 1800-block of West Carpenter Street. The 33-year-old officer was found in the home unresponsive, police said.

There is no word on a cause of death and further details were not immediately available.

