Chicago police officer found guilty of murder in off-duty shooting death of Jose Nieves

Officer Lowell Houser, 57, was arrested and charged in January 2017 for the murder of Jose Nieves after a swift 16-day criminal investigation of the incident, according to the Cook County state's attorney.
Police said Nieves was unarmed when he was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer on Jan. 2 in the 2500-block of North Lowell Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood after an argument with the officer escalated.
"The person who was shot did not have a weapon. That much we know. The officer's weapon is the only one we found," police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
Nieves' family filed a lawsuit last week alleging that the officer had clashed with the victim in the past and was emboldened by the culture at the Chicago Police Department.
Houser, a 28-year veteran of the department, was stripped of his police powers the day after the shooting.
I-TEAM: WHO IS LOWELL HOUSER?
The I-Team looked into Houser's background, who he is and what his record is with the police department.
Houser is currently assigned to the mass transit unit, and has been the subject of numerous police disciplinary investigations over the years but none involving shootings, the background check revealed.
There is no mention in the complaint or arrest warrant that Houser is a police officer, although his address is listed as 3510 S. Michigan Ave. - CPD headquarters. The state's attorney has requested he be held without bail.
Years prior the shooting, Lowell had deep financial problems. There were multiple liens against him from banks and credit unions, totaling tens of thousands of dollars. He filed for federal bankruptcy in 2004.
Howell has been the subject of multiple complaints filed against him, according to the Citizens Police Data Project; reportedly more than 20 complaints over the past two decades. Several resulted in suspension, and one is said to have involved an off-duty disturbance in 1994.
Houser is now the second Chicago police officer facing murder charges. He joins former officer Jason Van Dyke, who was charged in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald. McDonald's shooting prompted the review of CPD practices and sharply critical report from the Justice Department.
