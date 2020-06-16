Shots fired at police in Bronzeville near 50th, Vincennes; officer injured

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was hit by gunfire in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood Monday evening.

Police said the shots were fired by a suspect wanted in an aggravated assault five days ago, police said.

The suspect opened fire as officers approached him in the 5000-block of S. Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 6:29 p.m., according to police.

One officer was hit by a bullet that ricocheted and struck him in the right knee. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

Video shared by an ABC 7 viewer appeared to show the officer limping to an ambulance.

No shots were fired by police during the encounter, police said.

Police and SWAT went door-to-door in a large apartment building searching for the suspect.

Police confirmed two men are in custody in connection with the incident.
