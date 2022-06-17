officer injured

Officer injured during traffic stop in Humboldt Park; person of interest being questions, police say

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident at a traffic stop Thursday night in Humboldt Park.

The officer was hurt about 8 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of West Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago police said.

The officer's arm was hit by the car that he was trying to stop, officials said.

They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A person of interest was brought into area headquarters for questioning.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

