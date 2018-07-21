Chicago police officer injured in Logan Square crash

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer was injured in a crash in the Logan Square neighborhood Saturday morning.

The on-duty officer was driving north on Kedzie Avenue and crashed with a Pontiac sedan being driven by a 25-year-old man west on Diversey Avenue when they crashed at about 1:20 a.m., police said.

The officer was transported to a hospital in stable condition with a head injury, police said. The driver of the Pontiac was transported to a hospital in stable condition with neck, upper and lower body pain.

A 48-year-old passenger in the Pontiac refused medical treatment at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentofficer injured
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Special Olympics athlete missing from the Near North Side
1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on I-55
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
Pregnant woman, husband carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Operation TGIF: Feds, police raid multiple liquor stores in cross-state investigation
Woman, 22, from Woodstock struck by lightning at Country Thunder
Show More
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Inbound lanes on Eisenhower Expy. reopen after car crash, fire
Chicago State basketball player's debit card fraud claim denied
Home Run Inn Pizza CEO Joe Perrino dies
More News