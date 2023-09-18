Chicago crime: Teen among 2 charged after police officer hit with wooden stick in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people have been charged after a Chicago police officer was hit with a wooden stick early Saturday morning, CPD said.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the Little Village neighborhood. Police said officers were in the 2500 block of South Homan Avenue when someone approached and tried to batter them.

The officers tried to subdue that person, but another offender intervened, police said. That's when one of the offenders struck an officer with a heavy wooden stick.

Police said two officers were transported to a local hospital, where they were listed in good condition. The two offenders were taken into custody.

Police later said 46-year-old Arturo Rodriguez was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, among other charges.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

