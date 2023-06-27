2 Chicago police officers injured after South Side traffic stop; 2 in custody

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a traffic stop on South Champlain Avenue on the South Side Tuesday morning, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured in a traffic stop on the South Side Tuesday morning, police said.

The officers conducted the stop at about 1 a.m. in the 8100-block of South Champlain Avenue.

Police said the officers stopped a vehicle with two male suspects inside and one had a gun.

One of the suspects got into a struggle with the officers as they tried to take him into custody, police said.

The other suspect then fled on foot and was later taken into custody, police said.

The officers suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Police said multiple weapons were recovered and charges are pending. Area Two detectives are investigating.

