Visitation held for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A public visitation for fallen CPD officer Andres Vasquez Lasso was held Wednesday.

The 32-year-old died in a line of duty shooting one week ago today. He was shot at close range chasing down an armed domestic violence suspect in Gage Park. Steven Montano, 18, is charged with his murder. He was also shot, and is being held without bail.

The visitation for Vasquez Lasso started around 3 p.m. at a funeral home in Oak Lawn.

"I'm so amazed and proud of the community. There's blue ribbons all over the 23rd Ward," said Ald. Silvana Tabares.

The officer's family was given privacy inside the funeral home Wednesday afternoon. In the morning, fellow officers had a private viewing.

"We're taking this to heart. This is very personal to us, that a young officer - Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso - was taken away from the city," Tabares said. "He was our protector."

Vasquez Lasso had been on the force for five years. The ceremonies Wednesday and funeral Thursday are meant to honor him and to support those close to him, including other officers.

The Chicago Police Department tweeted their thanks Wednesday afternoon, saying, "We are grateful for the heartfelt support pouring in from community members and fellow first responders from across the country. Thank you to everyone for joining us in honoring Officer Vásquez Lasso."