Chicago shooting: Man who shot CPD officer wanted to 'lure' cops to area, prosecutors say

CHICAGO -- A man accused of going on a shooting spree Saturday that wounded two people, including a Chicago police officer, wanted to "lure" cops to the area "because he wanted them to kill him," prosecutors said Sunday.

Tracey Thomas Jr. was charged with the attempted murder of five officers, including the cop who was shot, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting. He wasn't charged in separate shooting incidents involving civilians.

Prosecutors said Saturday's rampage started about 11:30 a.m., when Thomas, 29, approached a person riding a Divvy bike near Maypole and Cicero avenues and opened fire, the Sun-Times reported.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown gave an update on a officer shot near Lake and LaCrosse on the city's West Side Saturday.



The bicyclist ducked and ran off when they saw the gunman struggling with his weapon, prosecutors said.

Ten minutes later, two people driving in an alley near Maypole and La Crosse avenues heard a popping sound and, thinking it was a tire, one of them stepped out and was shot in the buttocks, prosecutors said.

SWAT team was called to the scene where a Chicago police officer was shot Saturday morning in the 100 block of North La Crosse Avenue on the West Side.



Officers responded, heard more gunfire and took cover while at least one round pierced a police SUV, prosecutors said.

While chasing Thomas, one of the officers approached a building at 205 N. La Crosse Ave., and Thomas allegedly shot her in the hand as he positioned himself in a first-floor window, prosecutors said.

RELATED: Off-duty Chicago police officer ambushed, shot in Calumet Heights

Thomas then holed himself up in a building until 2:20 p.m., when he surrendered, prosecutors said.

While in custody, prosecutors said Thomas told investigators he shot at the civilians "to lure police officers to the area," prosecutors said. Thomas then opened fire on the cops "because he wanted them to kill him," the Sun-Times reported.

On Monday, an off-duty officer was ambushed by two gunmen at a red light in Calumet Heights on the South Side. And last Sunday, another on-duty Chicago police sergeant was shot while standing in the parking lot of the Gresham District police station, 7808 S. Halsted St.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
