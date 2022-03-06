Man charged after 2 Chicago police officers shot at hot dog stand in Homan Square

2 Chicago police officers 'ambushed' while picking up food, Supt. Brown says

CPD Superintendent David Brown gives an update on the shooting of two officers at a West Side food stand Friday morning.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown gives an update on the conditions of two Chicago police officers shot on the West Side Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after two Chicago police officers were shot at a West Side hot dog stand Friday.Kailo Harris-Caldwell, 24 years old, has been charged with the attempted murder of both officers.The initial chaos of the shooting at a food stand in the 600-block of South Independence Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. was caught on the police scanner."We're the unit involved....someone secure our car at Maxwell parking lot.... male, Black, black jacket... dropped an extended clip right in front of me.... picked it up.... shot me, graze wound to the right side of my head.... and my partner shot in the leg," an officer could be heard saying.Chicago police said one officer was in line while the suspect was in line ahead of him. When that man reached in his pocket to pay, a gun fell out of his waistband.Police said the officer noticed the gun and the suspect then picked it up and fired at the officer. That's when police said the man went outside and fired at the officer's partner before running from the scene. The officers are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries."Drops the gun, picks it up and fires immediately without warning at these officers," Superintendent David Brown said Friday. "No time to draw their weapons and return fire."Undercover officers were nearby and found the suspect shortly after, taking Harris-Caldwell. Police also recovered a nine-millimeter handgun from the scene.The shooting marks the sixth time a Chicago police officer has been shot at this year. That comes after a violent year in 2021 for Chicago police. The department said 76 officers were shot at last year.Brown said the shooting "really highlights the dangers of this job," adding that "split-seconds really characterize the really stark danger of being a cop."Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement on Twitter saying, "To the officers who woke up today to this unnerving news and proceeded to put on their uniforms and report for duty, your heroism cannot be overstated. Your City owes you a tremendous debt of gratitude."Officers lined up outside of Mt. Sinai Hospital early Friday morning, awaiting news about their colleagues who were attacked as they picked up food.One of the officers has since been released from the hospital. The other is expected to be released within a couple of days.