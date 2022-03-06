Man charged after 2 Chicago police officers shot at hot dog stand in Homan Square

Suspect dropped gun while waiting in line, then picked it up and opened fire, Supt. Brown says
By and Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

2 CPD officers shot in 'ambush' at West Side hot dog stand

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after two Chicago police officers were shot at a West Side hot dog stand Friday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Kailo Harris-Caldwell, 24 years old, has been charged with the attempted murder of both officers.

The initial chaos of the shooting at a food stand in the 600-block of South Independence Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. was caught on the police scanner.

"We're the unit involved....someone secure our car at Maxwell parking lot.... male, Black, black jacket... dropped an extended clip right in front of me.... picked it up.... shot me, graze wound to the right side of my head.... and my partner shot in the leg," an officer could be heard saying.

Chicago police said one officer was in line while the suspect was in line ahead of him. When that man reached in his pocket to pay, a gun fell out of his waistband.

Police said the officer noticed the gun and the suspect then picked it up and fired at the officer. That's when police said the man went outside and fired at the officer's partner before running from the scene. The officers are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

2 Chicago police officers 'ambushed' while picking up food, Supt. Brown says


EMBED More News Videos

CPD Superintendent David Brown gives an update on the shooting of two officers at a West Side food stand Friday morning.



"Drops the gun, picks it up and fires immediately without warning at these officers," Superintendent David Brown said Friday. "No time to draw their weapons and return fire."

Undercover officers were nearby and found the suspect shortly after, taking Harris-Caldwell. Police also recovered a nine-millimeter handgun from the scene.

The shooting marks the sixth time a Chicago police officer has been shot at this year. That comes after a violent year in 2021 for Chicago police. The department said 76 officers were shot at last year.

Brown said the shooting "really highlights the dangers of this job," adding that "split-seconds really characterize the really stark danger of being a cop."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement on Twitter saying, "To the officers who woke up today to this unnerving news and proceeded to put on their uniforms and report for duty, your heroism cannot be overstated. Your City owes you a tremendous debt of gratitude."

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown gives an update on the conditions of two Chicago police officers shot on the West Side Friday morning.



Officers lined up outside of Mt. Sinai Hospital early Friday morning, awaiting news about their colleagues who were attacked as they picked up food.

One of the officers has since been released from the hospital. The other is expected to be released within a couple of days.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohoman squarepolice officer injuredchicago shootingchicago crimepolice officer shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wheaton Warrenville South student killed in crash, police say
2 charged in crime spree, murder of father putting up Christmas lights
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84
Chicago abortion rights activists rally ahead of SCOTUS ruling
5 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Pence slams GOP Russia 'apologists' as Trump continues Putin praise
Show More
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Warm weather brings Chicagoans out for shopping, sunshine
CHIditarod rolls back into town to fight hunger
Quick Tip: How to clean smartwatches and fitness trackers
Chicago Weather: Warm, windy Saturday with PM storms
More TOP STORIES News