Chicago police officer struck in South Austin shooting, spokesman says

15th district police officer shot. Details to follow. Officer being transported to Mt. Sinai hospital. Condition unknown. PIO in route.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/y3qUCzpJD1 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 20, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer assigned to the Austin neighborhood on the West Side was shot Saturday morning, a CPD spokesman said.Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted just before 11:40 a.m. that a 15th District police officer had been shot and was being transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.Shots were fired at police in the 100-block of North La Crosse Avenue, Ahern said.The officer's condition was not immediately known, but Ahern said the officer was shot in the hand and is expected to be OK.No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.Two officers were shot last week, one in Calumet Heights and another near the Gresham District police station.