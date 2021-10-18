Chicago police officer shot in Lincoln Park after altercation at Ulta Beauty

police officer shot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 1000-block of West North Avenue, at the North & Sheffield Commons shopping mall.

Officials said the officer was shot in the cheek and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment in good condition. He was released from the hospital around 8 p.m. and stopped at the 18th District before heading home to his family, spokesperson Tom Ahern said.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown gives an update on the CPD officer shot in Lincoln Park Monday afternoon.



Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the incident started when a seemingly strange and erratic customer inside the Ulta Beauty store caught employees' and customers' attention. After a confrontation inside, it turned into a scuffle with a security guard that spilled into the street. The guard called for police and when officers arrived, the customer pulled out a gun. The shooter fired three shots, but the officer was only struck once in the face.

A short cell phone video clip shows the officer leaning against a silver car just moments after he was struck by a bullet in his cheek, customers still scrambling, as colleagues rushed to his aid.

No further details about the officer have been released pending notification of their family. Officers did not fire their weapons, Brown said.

Supt. Brown said Chicago police were extremely quick to respond to both the incident at the Ulta store and the shooting itself because the department has increased patrols in that area as part of their overall citywide safety plan following some targeted shoplifting.

Dozens of investigators fanned out across the North Side shopping center, gathering surveillance video and marking bullet casings. Police confirmed they took the gunman into custody and said they recovered a handgun they believe was used in the shooting.

Alderman Brian Hopkins confirmed the store has been subjected to organized shoplifting schemes in the past.

