Chicago police officer shot, transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn

One of our own was shot in the @ChicagoCAPS06 police district parking lot earlier today, as a Chicago Police sergeant sustained a graze wound to the chin area & was transported to a local hospital in good condition. @Area2Detectives are investigating, no offenders in custody. — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) March 14, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday near the Gresham District police station on the South Side, officials said.Authorities responded to reports of a person shot about 2:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Halsted Street and located a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to Chicago fire officials.Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed an officer was shot "right near" the 6th District/Gresham station, which is located at 7808 S. Halsted St.He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, officials said.The officer's identity hasn't been released.Superintendent David Brown will address the media outside the emergency of the hospital in Oak Lawn at 4:30 p.m.