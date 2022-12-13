Man charged after stabbing, police-involved shooting during Roseland hostage situation: CPD

The officer has been released from the hospital, CPD said.

According to police, officers were responding to a call of a man entering a home and holding a woman hostage in a bedroom with a knife.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer after a stabbing and shooting happened during a hostage situation on the city's South Side, CPD said.

Romaine Heath, 41, allegedly entered a Roseland home and threatened a woman with a knife on Saturday, police said. Officers confronted Heath and repeatedly ordered him to drop the knife, but he did not.

Police then pulled the woman away and one officer deployed their Taser, which was ineffective. Heath then lunged at an officer, striking him in the shoulder and head with a knife. An officer then shot Heath.

A 29-year-old officer suffered stab wounds and was transported to Christ Hospital in serious, but stable condition. He has since been released from the hospital.

Heath was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound, police said.

COPA is investigating with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department, CPD said. The officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

