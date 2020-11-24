chicago police department

Chicago police officer dragged by car fleeing traffic stop near 95th Street CTA station, police say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was seriously injured after being dragged by a car that fled from a traffic stop near the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station Monday evening.

Chicago police officers were conducting a traffic stop near W. 95th Street and S. Lafayette Avenue around 8:10 p.m. when the vehicle fled with an officer on the driver side door, police said.

According to police, a white Chevy Impala dragged the officer and later collided with a concrete pillar, causing the officer to be ejected from the door. The officer then struck another fixed object.

The officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two suspects were taken into custody, police said.
