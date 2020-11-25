Chicago man charged after police officer dragged by car fleeing traffic stop near 95th Street CTA station

WATCH: Dramatic video shows car dragging Chicago cop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after a Chicago police officer was seriously injured while being dragged by a car that fled from a traffic stop near the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station Monday evening.Chicago police officers were conducting a traffic stop near W. 95th Street and S. Lafayette Avenue around 8:10 p.m. when the vehicle fled with an officer on the driver side door, police said.According to police, a white Chevy Impala dragged the officer and later collided with a concrete pillar, causing the officer to be ejected from the door. The officer then struck another fixed object.The officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Police shared Tuesday night that the officer is in good condition.Police said Aaron Okelola, 25, of Chicago has been charged with attempted murder along with misdemeanor counts of fleeing police, driving on a suspended license and traffic citations.