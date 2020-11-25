Chicago man charged after police officer dragged by car fleeing traffic stop near 95th Street CTA station

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after a Chicago police officer was seriously injured while being dragged by a car that fled from a traffic stop near the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station Monday evening.

Chicago police officers were conducting a traffic stop near W. 95th Street and S. Lafayette Avenue around 8:10 p.m. when the vehicle fled with an officer on the driver side door, police said.

WATCH: Dramatic video shows car dragging Chicago cop


EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic video shows a Chicago police officer being dragged by a car during a traffic stop Monday night.



According to police, a white Chevy Impala dragged the officer and later collided with a concrete pillar, causing the officer to be ejected from the door. The officer then struck another fixed object.

The officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police shared Tuesday night that the officer is in good condition.

Police said Aaron Okelola, 25, of Chicago has been charged with attempted murder along with misdemeanor counts of fleeing police, driving on a suspended license and traffic citations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandpolice officer injuredchicago crimetraffic stopchicago police departmentcta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 11,378 new coronavirus cases, 155 deaths
Mayor Lightfoot urges Chicagoans not to travel, visit homes for Thanksgiving
Chicago-area travelers flood airports, roads for Thanksgiving weekend, despite warnings
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
Tips on picking out a Christmas tree
How to report fraud to IDES as fake claims spike
Show More
Elk Grove Village woman shares heartbreak after losing only parent to COVID-19
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
Do all 50 states have COVID-19 travel restrictions? Check this list
Meghan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage
Chicago Weather: Rainy continues Wednesday afternoon
More TOP STORIES News