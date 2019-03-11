Chicago police officer takes his own life on West Side

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was found dead Sunday afternoon with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the West Side, police said.The off-duty Area South detective, Eric Concialdi, 44, was found in his home in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He was pronounced dead at 1:25 p.m.The 16-year veteran of the department was found by another officer."It is with profound sadness that we share the news that a CPD detective took his own life yesterday after going through personal hardships," CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote in a tweet posted Monday morning.An autopsy Monday found he died of the gunshot wound and his death was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner's office.It is the third suicide this year in the Chicago Police Department.