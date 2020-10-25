2 CPD officers hurt after driver with gunshot wounds crashes into squad car in Lawndale

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were injured after a man who was shot while driving in Lawndale slammed into their squad car Saturday morning.

About 10:33 a.m., a 20-year-old man was traveling in the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone opened fire, striking him in the hand and chest, Chicago police said.

The man continued driving, ignored a stop sign and crashed into a squad car, police said. Two officers in the car were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were stabilized.

The man who was shot was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

