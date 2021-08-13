Chicago Police Marine Unit rescues 3 after watercrafts overturn in Lake Michigan

Video posted by the Chicago Police Marine Unit shows rescue crews jump into the lake to help save the three people.
They were assisted by the Coast Guard and a Shoreline Sightseeing boat.
The victims were brought back to safety at 31st Street Beach, police said.
#ChicagoPolice @CPDMarineUnit M3 responded to 3 overturned #waverunners outside #MonroeHarbor w/ 3 victims in the water struggling. M3 rescued 2 victims & @ShorelineSights #BlueDog rescued the 3rd. @USCGGreatLakes on scene assisting as well... pic.twitter.com/rpEsbMy3Ri— Chicago Police Marine Unit (@CPDMarineUnit) August 13, 2021
All victims safely taken back to #31stHarbor w/ their waverunners playing follow the leader #Teamwork #LakeMichigan #ChicagoLakefront #Chicago #WearIt— Chicago Police Marine Unit (@CPDMarineUnit) August 13, 2021