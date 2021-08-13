Chicago Police Marine Unit rescues 3 after watercrafts overturn in Lake Michigan

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
3 rescued after watercrafts overturn in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people are OK after being rescued from their overturned watercrafts in Lake Michigan near Monroe Harbor Thursday.

Video posted by the Chicago Police Marine Unit shows rescue crews jump into the lake to help save the three people.

They were assisted by the Coast Guard and a Shoreline Sightseeing boat.

The victims were brought back to safety at 31st Street Beach, police said.



