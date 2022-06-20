CPD release photos of suspect in Rogers Park attempted sex assault that left woman severely injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man they said tried to sexually assault a woman, severely injuring her, in her own Rogers Park apartment building last month.CPD just released two surveillance photos of the person they are looking for, showing a man between 35 and 45; about 5-feet, 8-inches to 5-feet, 9 inches tall; weighing 120 to 130 pounds; wearing a white shirt, with black square lettering on the sleeves, white pants, white gym shoes and a black baseball cap worn backward; and he had his right arm in a sling.CPD said on May 11, at around 4:45 p.m., a woman was in the laundry room of her building in the 6900-block of North Greenview Avenue when the suspect got inside and tried to sexually assault her.Police said the woman was severely injured in the attack. The suspect was scared off somehow and took off running.No one was in custody Monday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.