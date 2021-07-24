Man broke into Roseland home, sexually assaulted girl, 7, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child on the far South Side early Thursday morning.The 7-year-old girl was asleep in her home about 3 a.m. near 102nd Street and Indiana Avenue in Roseland when police said the attacker broke in through a bedroom window and assaulted her.The man took off when the girl's father discovered him, CPD said. He was last seen in the 102nd Street alley between Forest and Prairie avenues.The suspect is described as about 6-feet-tall with a heavy muscular build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.Police said residents should call 911 to report suspicious activity, be aware of unusual debris and litter in private areas of your property and be aware of moved or displaced outdoor furnishings.Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Investigation Unit at 312-492-3810. Anonymous tips can be submitted via