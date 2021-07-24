child sex assault

Man broke into Roseland home, sexually assaulted girl, 7, Chicago police say

Chicago violence: Man last seen in 102nd Street alley near Forest, Prairie, police said
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man broke into Roseland home, sexually assaulted girl, 7: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child on the far South Side early Thursday morning.

The 7-year-old girl was asleep in her home about 3 a.m. near 102nd Street and Indiana Avenue in Roseland when police said the attacker broke in through a bedroom window and assaulted her.

The man took off when the girl's father discovered him, CPD said. He was last seen in the 102nd Street alley between Forest and Prairie avenues.

The suspect is described as about 6-feet-tall with a heavy muscular build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

RELATED: Chicago man charged in sexual abuse of girl, 10, in Logan Square

Police said residents should call 911 to report suspicious activity, be aware of unusual debris and litter in private areas of your property and be aware of moved or displaced outdoor furnishings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Investigation Unit at 312-492-3810. Anonymous tips can be submitted via CPDTIP.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandchicago crimesex assaultsexually assaultchicago violencesexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SEX ASSAULT
Former Chicago Bear Barkevious Mingo arrested for indecency with child
Latest on R Kelly: Singer tries again to secure release
Where is R Kelly now? Singer moves to Brooklyn jail from Chicago
Sketch released of Beach Park bike path sex assault suspect
TOP STORIES
R Kelly crisis manager allegedly bribed Cook County clerk
Englewood shooting kills 1 teen, seriously hurts another: CPD
Inflation: Why prices are rising on everything from food to gas
Cook County won't require masks in schools
Untreatable 'superbug' fungus has spread in 2 US cities, officials say
Search for bodies concludes at FL condo collapse site
FBI on alert for fake COVID vaccine cards, tests at Lollapalooza
Show More
New legislation would require women to sign up for potential draft
Video: Yorkie attacked by coyote fights back, protecting young girl
Chicago Weather: Humid, severe threat later Saturday
Boy killed in Lawndale shooting looked after visually impaired mother
CPD releases video of man arrested with guns at lakeshore hotel
More TOP STORIES News