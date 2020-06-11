Chicago police search for man accused of burning another man with coffee in Armour Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert searching for a man they said threw hot coffee on another man, causing him to be burned.The incident occurred in the 200-block of West 31st Street at about 10:05 a.m. on Sunday.Investigators said the suspect threw hot coffee on another man, causing him to suffer multiple burns. He then entered a white, two-door Ford F-250 single cab pickup truck and drove away. The pickup truck has a blue driver's side door.The man was wearing a red "Bondi" shirt, black pants and a tan hat, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detective Wendy Weller at (312) 747-8380.