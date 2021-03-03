Chicago Police Superintendent Brown, Mayor Lightfoot to give search warrant policy update

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join CPD Superintendent David Brown and other Chicago leaders Wednesday morning to provide an update on the city's search warrant policy.
It was not immediately clear what the update would be, but an ordinance named after a Chicago social worker whose home was wrongfully raided two years ago was introduced into Chicago City Council last month.
Introduced by five Black female aldermen of the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus, the Anjanette Young Ordinance makes the superintendent or his designee directly responsible for signing off on every search warrant. That warrant must include a detailed plan which protects children and other vulnerable people inside the home.
"We expect planning. We expect thoughtfulness. And we expect that thoughtfulness to be upheld as part of the policy, practice and culture of the Chicago Police Department going forward," 49th Ward Ald. Maria Hadden said.
Warrants must be executed between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., and residents must be allowed at least 30 seconds to come to the door. Body cameras must be worn and activated by all officers present, and if nothing is recovered, the warrant is automatically referred to COPA for investigation.
It's been two years since Chicago police mistakenly raided Young's apartment. Officers left her standing, naked and crying for over 40 minutes.
"So when they found me, with no clothes on, it meant this ordinance would at least hold them accountable for how they treat me in that moment," Young said.
The proposed ordinance goes much further than an executive order already signed by Mayor Lightfoot.
