CPD has 'sufficient resources' ready for potential protests against Trump arraignment

Former president Donald Trump returned to New York City to faces charges after being indicted by a grand jury. But will any stick? Legal experts weigh in.

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department plans to keep "sufficient resources" ready Tuesday as it monitors demonstrations in New York City surrounding former President Donald Trump's arraignment.

Trump, the first former president to face criminal charges, arrived Monday in New York and was escorted to Manhattan, where the New York Police Department has ramped up security in preparation for potential protests. Metal barricades were placed around the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse and Trump Tower there.

"The Chicago Police Department is continuing to monitor the situation in New York City," a Chicago police spokesperson said. "While there is no actionable intelligence here in Chicago, we will continue to have sufficient resources in place to maintain public safety and protect those exercising their First Amendment rights."

Trump faces a still-sealed indictment handed down Friday by a Manhattan grand jury following an investigation into payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital affair with a porn performer.

Before being arraigned and booked, Trump is scheduled to rally Tuesday morning at a Manhattan park alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) and other Conservative figures. He then plans to give a speech at night at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

