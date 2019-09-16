Chicago police arrest 37 on illegal gun charges over weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police took 84 guns off the street and arrested 37 people on illegal gun charges over the weekend.

It's part of the department's ongoing effort to crack down on illegal guns and gun violence.

RELATED: Chicago gun seizures outrank NY, LA combined; 60 recovered in West Side raid, police say

So far this year, police have seized 8,000 illegal guns, which is a 19% increase compared to this time last year.
