Chicago police seize several assault weapons, 3 people in custody

Breaking - Several assault weapons and armor piercing bullets were seized overnight on the city's south side and 3 people of interest are in custody @ChicagoCAPS03 7040 S. Cottage Grove. #CPDMediaCar will hold a briefing for reporters at 115pm as charges are being determined. pic.twitter.com/m0UmlJ2TUq — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 2, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police say several assault weapons and armor piercing bullets were seized on the city's South Side Thursday night.Three people of interest are also in custody, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced on Twitter Friday.Police officials will hold a press conference Friday afternoon. The persons of interest haven't yet been identified. Charges are being determined, Guglielmi said.