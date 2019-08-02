Chicago police seize several assault weapons, 3 people in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police say several assault weapons and armor piercing bullets were seized on the city's South Side Thursday night.

Three people of interest are also in custody, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced on Twitter Friday.



Police officials will hold a press conference Friday afternoon. The persons of interest haven't yet been identified. Charges are being determined, Guglielmi said.

This is a breaking news story. Keep up with ABC 7 for more details.
