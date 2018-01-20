Chicago police shoot man during domestic incident

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police shot a man who was allegedly attacking a woman early Saturday in the Gresham neighborhood, police said.

The incident occurred at about 5:40 a.m. in the 7600-block of South Ada, police said.

When police arrived, they saw a man attacking a woman outside a home. Police fired multiple rounds, hitting the offender.

Both the offender and the woman were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman was not shot, but was injured in the attack. A knife was recovered on the scene, police said.

The incident was captured on a body camera.

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating.

The officer will be put on "routine administrative duties" for 30 days, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago police departmentChicagoGresham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News