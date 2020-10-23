Chicago police shooting critically injures man in Little Village, 2 guns recovered

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot by Chicago police in the Little Village neighborhood Friday as officers responded to a call of shots fired, according to officials.

Police said officers responded to shots fired at W 24th Street and S Hamlin Avenue. When they arrived near the scene, they said they saw a gray Ford Focus fleeing.

Officers attempted to put a stop on the car, which ended up crashing into a pole.

That's when police said the driver, who was armed, got out the car and ran away. During the chase, officers fired multiple shots, hitting the offender.

Two guns were recovered at the scene, according to police. A revolver was found at the location where the offender was shot and a semi-automatic hand gun was discovered in the backseat of the Ford Focus, where a second offender was taken into custody.

All the evidence will be turned over to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, officials said.

Officials said a man suffered a graze wound to the head form the initial shooting that prompted police response. He is said to be in good condition at a hospital.

The suspect who was shot by police is in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.
