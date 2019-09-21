CHICAGO -- A person was shot by Chicago police in the West Englewood neighborhood on the city's south side.
According to police, the suspect who they are calling a "person of interest", exchanged gunfire with officers in a rail yard at 64th Street and Bell Avenue,.
The person was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
Their condition is not known.
More details to follow.
Chicago Police shoot 'person of interest' in West Englewood
