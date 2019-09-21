Chicago Police shoot 'person of interest' in West Englewood

CHICAGO -- A person was shot by Chicago police in the West Englewood neighborhood on the city's south side.

According to police, the suspect who they are calling a "person of interest", exchanged gunfire with officers in a rail yard at 64th Street and Bell Avenue,.

The person was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Their condition is not known.

More details to follow.
