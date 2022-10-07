Chicago police shooting: Man charged after CPD says he walked into 10th District station with gun

Chicago police shot a man with a gun inside the 10th District police station on the city's West Side, CPD Supt. David Brown said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after Chicago police said he walked into a West Side station with a gun.

Terrick Bland, 43, of Maywood has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and one count of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon, police said Friday.

He was arrested Wednesday after police say he walked into the 10th District police station in North Lawndale and pointed a gun at officers.

Last Wedneday, Supreintendent David Brown said the man was "mumbling and ranting" when he walked into the station lobby and one officer noticed he was holding a gun wrapped in a plastic bag with the barrel poking out.

"The offender shouts and rants anti-police sentiment and then begins pointing the gun at the officers that are working the front desk," Brown said.

Police shot Bland in the arm and he was taken to a hospital for treatment before his arrest.

No officers were injured in the incident, Brown said.