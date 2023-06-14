Chicago police shooting: Off-duty cop fired at driver who 'pointed an object' at officer, COPA says

A police-involved shooting is under investigation after an officer fired shots at an armed person in Brighton Park Friday, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- An off-duty Chicago police officer fired at a driver who followed him to a fast food restaurant and "pointed an object" at the officer "after a brief exchange of words" over the weekend, according to new details released by the civilian oversight agency.

The driver fled and the off-duty officer called 911 while trying to follow the car, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The officer said he lost sight of the car but "a short time later, an individual arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and reported they had been shot near the address of the incident," COPA said in a statement.

The agency did not say whether the person was taken into custody or a gun was found. The officer was not injured, according to a separate statement released by police over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 2800-block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park, police said. The officer said he noticed an SUV following him. The officer stopped outside the restaurant and the driver "pulled next to the off-duty officer ... After a brief exchange of words, the individual pointed an object at the off-duty officer, who then discharged their firearm."

COPA said surveillance video captured some of the incident and it was trying to obtain other video. Anyone with information or video was asked to call (312) 746-3609.

The officer was placed on administrative duties for 30 days, as is routine.

