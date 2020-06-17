Chicago man faces attempted murder, weapons charges in Bronzeville police shooting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a CPD officer earlier this week.

Steven McGee faces an attempted murder charge, weapons charges, criminal trespassing and parole violation.

Chicago police said McGee was arrested Monday at about 8:54 p.m. in the 5000-block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after he fired multiple shots at uniformed officers. He had been identified as having committed an aggravated assault June 10 in the 5000-block of South Washington Park Court, police said.

As officers approached McGee Monday, he opened fire, police said.

One officer was hit by a bullet that ricocheted and struck him in the right knee. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

Video shared by an ABC 7 Chicago viewer appeared to show the officer limping to an ambulance.

No shots were fired by police during the encounter, police said.

Police and SWAT went door-to-door in a large apartment building searching for the suspect.

Police confirmed Monday that two men are in custody in connection with the incident.
