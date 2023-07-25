Chicago cop injured in officer-involved shooting in Englewood, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said an officer was injured in a police-involved shooting in Englewood Monday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5600-block of South Shields Avenue. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

Police have also not said how many people were involved in the officer-involved shooting, either in terms of civilians and in terms of whether other officers were involved in the incident or shooting itself.

CPD said the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment. The officer's condition and type of injuries were not immediately known.

No further details have been released. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

