Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting in Belmont Cragin shooting

Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting in Belmont Cragin

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, November 9, 2022 4:56PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting on the Northwest Side Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 2000-block of North Laramie Avenue.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said a police officer was involved in the shooting and was not injured.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, the agency said.

Further details were not immediately available.

