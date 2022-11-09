Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting in Belmont Cragin shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting on the Northwest Side Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 2000-block of North Laramie Avenue.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said a police officer was involved in the shooting and was not injured.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, the agency said.

Further details were not immediately available.

